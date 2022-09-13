Menu

Canada

Flames hire decorated women’s hockey player Rebecca Johnston in player development

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2022 2:05 pm

Canadian women’s hockey team veteran forward Rebecca Johnston has been hired by the NHL’s Calgary Flames in a player development role.

The three-time Olympic gold medallist will work in player development, prospect evaluation and on-ice instruction as well as with the Flames Foundation in community programs in a full-time role, the Flames said Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Johnston, of Sudbury, Ont., was the oldest player on the Canadian team that won Olympic gold in Beijing in February at 32.

Trending Stories

She was also a member of teams that claimed gold in 2010 and 2014, as well as silver in 2018.

Read more: ‘Elaborate process’ led Nazem Kadri to sign with Calgary Flames

Johnston ranks eighth all-time in national team points with 61 goals and 77 assists in 174 career games.

She also appeared in 11 world championships, winning gold three times.

Click to play video: 'Canadians, government have ‘lost confidence’ in Hockey Canada leadership: Trudeau' Canadians, government have ‘lost confidence’ in Hockey Canada leadership: Trudeau
Canadians, government have ‘lost confidence’ in Hockey Canada leadership: Trudeau – Aug 31, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
NHL tagHockey tagCalgary Flames tagTeam Canada tagWomen's Hockey tagRebecca Johnston tagCanada' National Women's Hockey Team tagplayer development tag

