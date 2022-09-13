Menu

Crime

29-year-old Oshawa man facing impaired driving charges: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 1:40 pm
Durham police have laid more than two dozen charges against a Cobourg man following a string of thefts from vehicles at golf courses this year. View image in full screen
Durham police have laid more than two dozen charges against a Cobourg man following a string of thefts from vehicles at golf courses this year. Global News

A 29-year-old man is facing impaired driving related charges after being stopped by officers in Oshawa, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Sept. 7 at around 10:50 p.m., officers witnessed a vehicle that was allegedly “disobeying traffic controls” in the Bond Street West and Wilson Road North area.

“The vehicle was stopped and the occupant was investigated,” the force said in a news release.

Read more: Man, 29, charged in connection with stabbing in Ajax, Ont.: police

According to police, 29-year-old Myles Gajadar from Oshawa was charged with impaired operation and impaired operation with blood alcohol exceeding concentration.

Officers said he was released on an undertaking.

“Gajadar was a Constable in Training not yet engaged in active policing duties at the time of the offence,” police said, adding that he has “since resigned his position” with the force.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

