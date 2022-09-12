Man, 29, charged in connection with stabbing in Ajax, Ont.: police

A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Ajax, police say.
Durham Regional Police said on Friday at around 11:40 p.m., officers received a report of a stabbing in the Harkins Drive and Card Street area.
Police said the victim — a 37-year-old man — and a suspect had a “verbal altercation.”
Officers said the suspect then allegedly stabbed the victim and fled the area in a vehicle.
According to police, the victim was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
“Investigators were able to identify a suspect, who attended a police station where he was arrested and charged,” officers said in a news release.
Police said 29-year-old Tristan Clough from Ajax has been charged with aggravated assault and breach of undertaking.
He was held pending a bail hearing, officers said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
