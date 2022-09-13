Menu

Entertainment

‘Champions of Magic’ illusionists to dazzle crowd at Peterborough Memorial Centre Dec. 9

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 12:32 pm
"Champions of Magic" illusionists will perform at the Peterborough Memorial Centre on Dec. 9. View image in full screen
"Champions of Magic" illusionists will perform at the Peterborough Memorial Centre on Dec. 9. hampions of Magic_Pamela Raith Photography

Five world-class illusionists will attempt to dupe and mystify the Peterborough audience during their Champions of Magic theatrical production.

The quintet from the U.S., United Kingdom and Mexico will take to the stage at the Peterborough Memorial Centre on Friday, Dec. 9, which is one stop on a U.S. and Canada tour.

Read more: Magician Shane Cobalt set to represent Canada in the World Championship of Magic

The family show promises interactive magic, a daring escape from Houdini’s water torture cell, large-scale illusions, levitation high above the stage and a “finale beyond explanation.”

The production has sold out shows across the globe and has amassed more than 50 million views online.

Tickets for Champions of Magic are on available online at memorialcentre.ca, by phone at 705-743-3561 or in person at the Grant Thornton Box Office.

“We are extremely excited to welcome this one of a kind spectacle to the PMC in 2022,” said Memorial Centre facility manager Jeremy Giles.

“It feels almost magical that we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel with the pandemic and we cannot wait to welcome our fans back inside the arena for more of the same amazing entertainment they have come to expect from us. Fans of all ages will not want to miss this fantastic show, it will be a night to remember for sure.”

The show, which runs for approximately two hours and 15 minutes (including one intermission), begins at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

For more on the group, visit the champions of magic website.

