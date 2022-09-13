Health authority says delayed rape kit for N.B. woman ‘unacceptable,’ review launched

Send this page to someone via email

One of New Brunswick’s health authorities says a delay in examining a woman seeking a rape kit at a hospital last month was “unacceptable” and is reviewing the sexual assault nurse examiner program.

The CBC reported earlier this week that a woman presented to Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in early August after an alleged sexual assault, but was told she would have to come back the next day as there were no sexual assault nurse examiners on hand to examine her.

According to the report, she was told to go home and not shower or change her clothes, and to use the the bathroom as little as possible to preserve evidence.

After the woman contacted the Fredericton Police Force, an officer intervened and a nurse was called in to see her that night.

“I can confirm that an FPF officer provided assistance and followed up with the Chalmers hospital on behalf of an individual who had reported a serious sexually based crime,” Fredericton Police Force spokesperson Heather Webb said in a statement.

“The Fredericton Police Force takes any allegations of sexual assault very seriously and encourages members of the public to call for assistance if they have experienced this as soon as possible. We’re very proud of how our officer handled the situation that evening.”

Webb said the file is now with the RCMP.

In a statement, Horizon Health Network president and CEO Margaret Melanson called the incident “unacceptable” and said a review of the sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE) program is underway

“We are reviewing processes and protocols regarding the SANE program and working with our partners to ensure all sexual assault victims who present to a Horizon emergency department receive timely, quality and safe care,” she said.

The provincial SANE program is meant to provide care, guidance and support to victims of sexual assault and act as a liaison for law enforcement.

“Unfortunately, it did not meet the needs of this patient when she was in need, and I deeply regret this,” Melanson said. “We need to improve this program for all those who will come forward.”

Melanson said the patient “absolutely did everything right” by presenting to the emergency department, and commended her for her strength and bravery.

In an email, Lorraine Whalley, the executive director of Sexual Assault New Brunswick, said the incident exposes gaps in the system when it comes to treating victims of sexual assault.

“SANE programs provide an essential component of community-based sexual violence care and response and this situation highlights the need for them to be properly resourced,” said Whalley.

“They need to be funded and supported to a level which ensures that a SANE is available as needed.”

Whalley also said she was “encouraged” that Horizon is launching a review into the incident, and “that they acknowledge that when someone presents to an emergency department requesting sexual assault evidence (collection), it should be done at that time.”

“It is our hope that the review highlights the need to continue the service; that it acknowledges that it is under resourced and identifies a path forward to support the program appropriately,” she said.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the incident “horrific,” telling reporters in St. Andrews, N.B., that it is unacceptable that a survivor of sexual assault be faced with that kind of response.

Meanwhile, the sexual assault itself remains under investigation, according to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Hans Ouellette.

He said a 32-year-old man was arrested on Aug. 10 in relation to the incident, and released on conditions pending a future court date. No charges have been laid at this time.

“We understand that sexual assaults are devastating crimes that can have traumatic and long-lasting effects on its victims,” Ouellette said.

“The New Brunswick RCMP would like all survivors of sexual assault or harrassment to feel comfortable in bringing their allegations to police.”

— with a file from The Canadian Press