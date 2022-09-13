Menu

Blogs

Morning news rewind: Tuesday, Sept. 13

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 11:33 am
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Sept. 13
WATCH: Chantal Wagner with what you need to know in your Tuesday, Sept. 13, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Brenda Cheveldayoff at Ms. World International pageant, Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand and Care for Kids by Wiegers.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Sept. 13, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan resident wins 2 titles at Ms. World International

A Saskatchewan resident competing on the world stage in the Ms. World International pageant has come home with two titles.

Brenda Cheveldayoff talks about her achievements and the titles she won while representing Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan resident wins 2 titles at Ms. World International
Saskatchewan resident wins 2 titles at Ms. World International

Dealing with trauma after Saskatchewan’s mass stabbing

People are still trying to process the horrific acts of violence just over a week ago at the James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby village of Weldon.

Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand, who was personally touched by the tragedy, discusses how the communities and families are trying to cope.

Trending Stories

He also touches upon the upcoming Truth and Reconciliation Day on Sept. 30.

Dealing with trauma after Saskatchewan's mass stabbing
Dealing with trauma after Saskatchewan’s mass stabbing

Dr. Seuss theme highlights Care for Kids by Wiegers fundraiser

The Care for Kids by Wiegers event will support the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Debra Wiegers says an over-the-top, sensory overload Dr. Seuss-themed comedy and cabaret will fill Prairieland Park on Sept. 24.

Dr. Seuss theme highlights Care for Kids by Wiegers fundraiser
Dr. Seuss theme highlights Care for Kids by Wiegers fundraiser

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Sept. 13

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Saskatoon's top headlines: Tuesday, Sept. 13
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Sept. 13
