3 sent to hospital after fire in southeast London, Ont.

Three people were taken to hospital following a fire late Monday in southeast London, Ont.
According to a London fire Twitter post, the blaze broke out around 10 p.m. on the lowest level of a three-storey walkup building at 88 King Edward Ave.
Read more: London, Ont. Catholic school board shuts two schools Tuesday due to bomb threat
Read More
Around 11:15 p.m., officials updated that the fire was under control and all residents were evacuated.
The status of the victims’ injuries remains unknown.
Trending Stories
The cause and damage estimate of the fire have not yet been determined.
Fire prevention investigators are looking into the case.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments