3 sent to hospital after fire in southeast London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were taken to hospital following a fire late Monday in southeast London, Ont.

According to a London fire Twitter post, the blaze broke out around 10 p.m. on the lowest level of a three-storey walkup building at 88 King Edward Ave.

Around 11:15 p.m., officials updated that the fire was under control and all residents were evacuated.

Update 1. – Fire is under control, @LTCLdnOnt requested to assist occupants that had to evacuate. 3 individuals have been transported to hospital by @MLPS911 . Fire Prevention Investigators have been notified to attend. — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) September 13, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The status of the victims’ injuries remains unknown.

The cause and damage estimate of the fire have not yet been determined.

Fire prevention investigators are looking into the case.