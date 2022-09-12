Hamilton YWCA’s ‘Walk A Mile In Their Shoes’ fundraiser on target for $150K goal

Send this page to someone via email

A executive with the YWCA Hamilton says one of their biggest fundraisers helping victims experiencing violence is on course to hit its $150,000 target.

Director of philanthropy and communications Sarah Ernest says the non-profit is at about 80 per cent to their goal for the Walk A Mile In Their Shoes event set for Wednesday.

Some 50-plus teams and 262 walkers will participate to support life-changing and life-saving supports to women, girls and gender-diverse people struggling with violent settings.

“So we’re really encouraging folks, if you can make a donation online you can actually choose to support the event in general, or you can choose a walker or a team that you want to lend your support to,” Ernest told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton.

Story continues below advertisement

Previous versions of the walk, formerly referred to as “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes,” saw men who participate in high-heeled shoes.

The current incarnation now calls for any pair of shoes that are red as a symbol of strength and solidarity when marching alongside survivors.

Phoenix Place in Hamilton is an example of an outlet that receives benefits from the walk, allowing it to provide second-stage housing for women and children fleeing gender based violence.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have a number of families there and they receive not only housing but a whole suite of supports and services, counselling and safety planning,” Ernest explained.

“You know, the things that they need to help get back on their feet.”

The YWCA’s Transitional Living program at their MacNab Street location also receives aid from the fundraiser providing safety, support and housing for 65 women within the residence.

Teams will gather at Hamilton City Hall forecourt on Wednesday morning with the walk set between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.