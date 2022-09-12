Menu

Environment

First phase complete in eradication of smallmouth bass from Miramichi waters: group

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2022 3:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Parks Canada trying new tactic to help control invasive species in Clear Lake: spearfishing' Parks Canada trying new tactic to help control invasive species in Clear Lake: spearfishing
It's part of an effort to clear out an invasive species, the smallmouth bass, which isn't usually found in Manitoba – Jul 15, 2022

A New Brunswick group says it has completed the first phase of a chemical treatment aimed at eradicating an invasive fish species from the Miramichi watershed.

A news release today from the Working Group on Smallmouth Bass Eradication says the chemical rotenone was used last Thursday to kill the fish in Lake Brook and in about 15 kilometres of the Southwest Miramichi River.

It says the application of the chemical took about six hours and was limited to the area where smallmouth bass are known to be present.

Trending Stories

Read more: New Brunswick cottagers withdraw legal bid to stop eradication of smallmouth bass

Local cottagers had opposed the operation, warning that rotenone would kill all fish in the lake and prevent them from enjoying the waters for swimming or fishing.

Story continues below advertisement

The working group says smallmouth bass can alter ecosystems by preying on native species such as Atlantic salmon and brook trout.

The next phase of the operation, the date of which was not disclosed, will involve releasing rotenone simultaneously in Lake Brook, in the 15-kilometre stretch of the river and in Miramichi Lake, where the group says an established bass population continues to threaten the ecosystem.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
MIRAMICHI tagInvasive Species tagsmallmouth bass tagInvasive fish tagsmallmouth bass eradication tagSouthwest Miramichi river tagMiramichi water tagNew brunswick ecosystem tag

