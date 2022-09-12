BC SPCA offering free vaccine for DTES dog owners due to deadly canine parvovirus outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

The BC SPCA is asking everyone with dogs in the Downtown Eastside area to bring them to a special vaccination clinic Monday.

An outbreak of the potentially fatal canine parvovirus was confirmed in puppies being cared for in an SRO building near Dunlevy Avenue and Powell Street.

Three of the puppies have since died and the fourth is receiving intensive veterinary care, the BC SPCA said.

“One of our animal protection officers was called out on Friday regarding four sick and dying puppies, and it was confirmed that the puppies were suffering from the parvovirus,” says Mark Vosper, the BC SPCA’s regional manager for animal protection in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley.

Canine parvovirus is a highly-contagious and often deadly virus mainly affecting dogs, with unvaccinated puppies being particularly vulnerable, the BC SPCA said.

Story continues below advertisement

1:37 Rescued puppies recovering from parvovirus Rescued puppies recovering from parvovirus – Mar 10, 2020

“Our animal protection team immediately coordinated with our senior manager of animal health, Dr. Hannah Weitzenfeld, to set up a free vaccination clinic in the building to ensure that other dogs and puppies who may have come in contact with the sick puppies receive a parvo vaccine as quickly as possible,” Vosper said.

Weitzenfeld and other volunteer veterinarians and volunteers are at the clinic, administering the vaccines and ensuring that residents understand the symptoms to watch for.

Signs of parvovirus include lethargy, loss of appetite, abdominal pain and bloating, fever or low body temperature (hypothermia), vomiting, and severe, often bloody, diarrhea. Persistent vomiting and diarrhea can cause rapid dehydration, and damage to the intestines and immune system can cause septic shock.

Story continues below advertisement

“We urge anyone in the area whose dog or puppy is exhibiting these symptoms to seek veterinary help right away,” Vosper added.