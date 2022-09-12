22-year-old newcomer ‘violently’ attacked in unprovoked Chinatown stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have arrested a man for what they say was a “violent and unprovoked stabbing that left a meal-delivery worker with life-threatening injuries Sunday night.”

Police said the victim, who was working for a meal-delivery service, was locking his bike to a street pole in Chinatown around 6 p.m. when he was approached from behind and attacked.

The 22-year-old victim is a newcomer to Canada and did not know the suspect, police said.

“The victim suffered a number of stab wounds, including injuries to his chest and throat,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a release.

“Despite grave injuries, he was able to call 9-1-1 for help, and several witnesses provided first aid until police arrived. His injuries were life-threatening, but we now expect him to pull through.”

Police said a number of bystanders came to the victim’s aid and called 911. They also provided police with details that led to the quick arrest of the suspect, who was taken into custody in Crab Park shortly after the attack.

“Public safety is a shared responsibility, and we always encourage people to call police immediately if they see a crime in progress or a person in danger,” Addison added. “We commend the bystanders who comforted the injured victim after the attack, and others who provided eyewitness information that led to the quick arrest of a violent offender.”

Vancouver Police have asked the courts to remand the 43-year-old suspect due to the violent nature of the offence.

