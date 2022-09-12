Menu

Economy

Online food delivery business Skip The Dishes lays off 350 Winnipeg employees

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2022 2:17 pm
A Skip the Dishes sign. View image in full screen
A Skip the Dishes sign. David Sedell / Global News

Skip The Dishes says it has laid off approximately 350 workers based in Winnipeg.

A spokesperson for the online food delivery service, Hannah Korsunsky, says the employees affected are remote contact-centre workers that support multiple markets globally.

The affected employees were notified late last week.

Read more: From world tours to Uber Eats: Winnipeg guitarist rides out pandemic as delivery driver

Korsunsky says the cuts come after Skip The Dishes’ parent company, Just Eat Takeaway.com, conducted a “comprehensive review of its global logistics workforce” and decided to make changes that “best set the business and its partners up for sustainable growth.”

Founded in 2012, Skip The Dishes was acquired in 2016 by London-based online food delivery company Just Eat, which merged with Amsterdam-based Takeaway.com in 2020.

The online food delivery market got a lift in the earlier days of the COVID-19 pandemic, with people staying home and restaurants forced to close to indoor dining.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
