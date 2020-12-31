From world tours to Uber Eats: Winnipeg guitarist rides out pandemic as delivery driver

Send this page to someone via email

Fans of long-running Winnipeg hardcore band Comeback Kid might get a surprise next they order out for food.

Jeremy Hiebert, the band’s guitarist, told 680 CJOB the lack of opportunities for artists to perform and tour due to the pandemic means he’s had to take a job as a delivery driver to pay the bills.

“I’m just living the glamorous life of an Uber Eats driver these days,” he said.

“I’ve had a few moments where I’m pretty sure I’ve delivered to a fan, and it’s just… ‘yup, this is what I’m doing now’. It hurts the pride a little, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”

Hiebert, who also occasionally delivers beer for local brewery Sookram’s, said this wasn’t quite the way he expected 2020 to play out.

At this time last year, Comeback Kid was wrapping up a New Year’s gig in Sydney, Australia, with plans to hit southeast Asia, Europe, the U.S., and finally a cross-Canada tour before 2020 wrapped up.

Of course, COVID-19 had other plans.

Hiebert, who also played in pioneering local hardcore outfit Figure Four, said music has been his primary income for the past 17 years as an artist.

“It’s weird… I’ll be 45 this coming year, and this is not at all where I thought I would be.”

Despite the wrench in the touring and recording plans, Hiebert said he’s happy to be at home in Canada, where access to CERB benefits has been a big help to his band and others like them.

“The CERB money definitely was a huge help — just to contrast us from my American friends, that was massive,” he said.

“I still have friends who are hurting in the States, really wondering how they’re gonna be making ends meet.”

Although there’s no definitive date for pandemic restrictions to change here in Manitoba, Hiebert said Comeback Kid is planning a return to the studio — hopefully sooner rather than later.

“That’s going to be a bit of a sigh of relief — even though we’re not playing shows, we feel like this isn’t done.”

