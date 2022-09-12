Menu

Crime

3 arrested after fight involving wooden stakes, skateboard in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 12, 2022 12:04 pm
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
Peterborough police made a trio of assault-related arrests following a reported fight on the weekend. Peterborough Police Service

Three people are facing assault charges following an altercation on Saturday night in Peterborough, Ont.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of several people fighting in the area of Bethune and King streets. When officers arrived, they were informed two of the three suspects had fled the area.

Read more: Peterborough police officer uses stun gun after assault alleged during shoplifting bust

Police learned a verbal altercation had escalated into a physical one involving the use of wooden stakes and a skateboard. One person was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with undisclosed injuries.

During a search of the area, police located the two other suspects and they were arrested.

A 35-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon (wooden stake) and possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A 32-year-old Peterborough man was charged with assault causing bodily harm (wooden stake) and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

A 23-year-old Lindsay, Ont., man was charged with assault causing bodily harm (skateboard).

The 35-year-old was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 5. The other two suspects were held in custody and were scheduled to appear in court on Sunday, police said.

