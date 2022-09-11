Police search for suspect, 18, after fatal shooting of teenager in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for an 18-year-old from Toronto after a fatal shooting on Saturday morning.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West for reports someone had been shot at around 12:42 a.m.

Police arrived at the scene to find a 15-year-old teenager suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital by paramedics where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Officers named the victim as Shalldon Samuda.

On Sunday afternoon, police said they had identified a suspect. Officers are searching for Ellion Brown, who is wanted for second-degree murder.

He is described as six-feet tall and around 220 pounds. Police said he has braided, chin-length hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.