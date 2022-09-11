Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police search for suspect, 18, after fatal shooting of teenager in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 11, 2022 5:24 pm
Ellion Brown, 18, from Toronto is wanted for second-degree murder, Toronto police say. View image in full screen
Ellion Brown, 18, from Toronto is wanted for second-degree murder, Toronto police say. TPS/Handout

Police are searching for an 18-year-old from Toronto after a fatal shooting on Saturday morning.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West for reports someone had been shot at around 12:42 a.m.

Read more: 15-year-old boy dies after fatal Toronto shooting, police say

Police arrived at the scene to find a 15-year-old teenager suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital by paramedics where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Trending Stories

Officers named the victim as Shalldon Samuda.

Read more: Teen with life-threatening injuries after overnight shooting in Toronto

On Sunday afternoon, police said they had identified a suspect. Officers are searching for Ellion Brown, who is wanted for second-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

He is described as six-feet tall and around 220 pounds. Police said he has braided, chin-length hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto shooting tagCrime Stoppers tagTPS tagToronto Murder tagKeele Street tagSheppard Avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers