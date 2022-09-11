Menu

Crime

2 men shot inside Bloor Street business, Toronto police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 11, 2022 9:48 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

Two men are in hospital with serious injuries after a shooting inside a Toronto business in the early hours of Sunday morning.

In a tweet, Toronto police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Bloor Street West and Lansdowne Avenue at around 1:51 a.m.

Police said two people were injured inside an establishment in the area. The injuries are believed to be serious, but non-life-threatening, according to police.

Other people inside the business were also treated for injuries that did not relate to the shooting, police said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported two men to hospital — one was in his 30s, the other in his 60s.

Police did not confirm the name of the business where the incident occurred.

