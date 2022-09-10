Menu

Harry, Meghan join William and Kate on walkabout among crowds near Windsor Castle

Politics

BC Liberal Elenore Sturko wins Surrey South by-election

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted September 10, 2022 11:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Surrey South by-election will deliver a new MLA tomorrow' Surrey South by-election will deliver a new MLA tomorrow
Voters in Surrey South will choose a new representative on Saturday. The seat vacated by long-time Liberal Stephanie Cadieux took a job with the federal government. The candidates include RCMP sergeant Elenore Sturko for the Liberals, college teacher Pauline Greaves for the NDP, business owner Harman Bhangu for the Conservatives and Simran Sarai for the BC Green Party. Richard Zussman has a preview.

The BC Liberals have held on to the seat in Surrey South.

Former Surrey RCMP spokesperson Elenore Sturko has won the riding with 51.8 per cent of the vote, with 99 per cent of the polls reporting.

A by-election was triggered when former MLA Stephanie Cadieux left electoral politics to become Canada’s first Chief Accessibility Officer.

Read more: Surrey RCMP sergeant Elenore Sturko named BC Liberal candidate for Surrey South

Sturko is expected to be formally sworn in as the representative for Surrey South before the Legislature resumes October 3.

BC NDP candidate Pauline Greaves finished second securing 30 per cent of the vote.

BC Conservative Harman Bhangu has received 12.7 per cent of the vote.

“I am really am inspired by my job policing, dealing with untreated mental health and addictions issues. This has inspired me to take this next step,” Sturko said.

“I am proud to be part of a team that has a history of getting things done in B.C.”

Sturko was supported through the by-election campaign by new leader Kevin Falcon, MLA Trevor Halford and former Surrey mayor Dianne Watts.

 

