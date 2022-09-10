Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Harry, Meghan join William and Kate on walkabout among crowds near Windsor Castle

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Green Party of Canada president resigns amid turmoil: ‘No vision for a better future’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 10, 2022 7:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Surrey South by-election will deliver a new MLA tomorrow' Surrey South by-election will deliver a new MLA tomorrow
Voters in Surrey South will choose a new representative on Saturday. The seat vacated by long-time Liberal Stephanie Cadieux took a job with the federal government. The candidates include RCMP sergeant Elenore Sturko for the Liberals, college teacher Pauline Greaves for the NDP, business owner Harman Bhangu for the Conservatives and Simran Sarai for the BC Green Party. Richard Zussman has a preview.

The president of the Green Party of Canada has resigned, telling members in a letter that her “optimism has died” amid ongoing party turmoil.

The Canadian Press has obtained a letter from Lorraine Rekmans, who wrote that she can no longer serve because “there is no vision for a better future, but only an effort to look back and settle old scores, while the planet burns.”

Read more: Green Party candidates introduce themselves at federal leadership contest launch

“I leave this party on my own terms,” Rekmans wrote. “I have resigned for principle. I had no confidence in the leadership contestants, and they had no confidence in me, and I lost confidence in federal council.”

Rekmans wrote that she has been marginalized, insulted and denigrated by leadership contestants and sees no way to continue as president when one of them will be principal spokesperson for the party.

Story continues below advertisement

Four of the six leadership candidates, along with Green MP Mike Morrice, recently issued a joint statement to condemn the misgendering of interim leader Amita Kuttner – who is transgender and nonbinary – in a party Zoom event, though they commended Rekmans for an immediate apology.

Trending Stories

The Greens launched a leadership contest this summer to find a replacement for Annamie Paul, who resigned after a disappointing showing for the party in the 2021 election.

Her tenure was marked by internal conflict and she accused some in the party of racism and sexism.

Leadership candidate Sarah Gabrielle Baron, who did not sign the joint statement, said party matters should be handled internally.

The other five candidates could not immediately be reached for comment. The winner is set to be announced no later than November.

Kuttner told The Canadian Press that it’s not yet clear how the resignation will affect the leadership contest.

“I am grateful for all her work and dedication over the years and her time on council,” they said. “I wish her all the best. We will be charting the path forward as things shift and settle.”

Rekmans said in her letter that the party’s current federal council is completely different than during last year’s election, but they are now facing the same allegations of “being insensitive to diversity,” as well as allegations the council is not prudent with finances or communications.

Story continues below advertisement

“This has been a turbulent tenure for me as president of the Green Party of Canada,” she wrote.

“After one year of working at this for more than 40 hours per week as a volunteer, I am exhausted and my optimism has died. I suggest you might want to pay the next president that you elect.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Green Party tagGreen Party of Canada tagLorraine Rekmans taggreen party of canada Lorraine Rekmans taggreen party of canada president taggreen party of canada president resigns taggreen party president resigns tagLorraine Rekmans green party tagLorraine Rekmans green party of canada tagLorraine Rekmans resigns tagpresident resigns green party tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers