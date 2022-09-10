Police search for missing 28-year-old Salmon Arm woman

Send this page to someone via email

Salmon Arm RCMP is searching for a missing 28-year-old Indigenous female who was last seen in the Vernon area in early August.

Shiean Black Kettle was reported missing on Sept. 2. Police say they have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however, she remains missing.

It is possible that she is travelling, or has travelled to Quesnel or Prince George. Police are concerned for her health and well-being, and family and friends reported that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.

Shiean Black Kettle has multiple tattoos including a distinctive cross on top of her left hand. She is described as 5-foot-8-inches in height, 130 pounds with dyed blonde or purple hair and brown eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shiean Black Kettle is urged to contact Salmon Arm RCMP, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).