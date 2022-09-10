Halifax police make arrest in homicide of rapper Pat Stay

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police have arrested a man in relation to the homicide of battle rapper Pat Stay.

Stay, 36, died following a stabbing in the 1600 block of Lower Water Street in downtown Halifax in the early hours of Sept. 4.

In a release Saturday afternoon, police said investigators arrested a 31-year-old man in relation to Stay’s homicide. The release provided no other details but said a further update will be provided when available. No charges have been laid against the man.

On Friday, HRP had asked for the public’s assistance in locating a cellphone that may have been found in the area of Prince and Lower Water Streets after the homicide. Saturday’s release did not say if the phone was found.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about Stay’s murder is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Family, friends and the music community have been paying tribute to Stay since his death.

A GoFundMe page set up to raise money for his family called Stay “an honourable man who was on his way to a bright future.”

Among the many people honouring him was rapper Eminem, who said he was “one of the best battlers of all time” on Twitter.

Fellow Canadian artist Drake called Stay “one of my fav rappers ever” in a tribute on Instagram.