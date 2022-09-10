Menu

Crime

Halifax police make arrest in homicide of rapper Pat Stay

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted September 10, 2022 12:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Renowned artists say Pat Stay’s death a loss to hip-hop community' Renowned artists say Pat Stay’s death a loss to hip-hop community
Tributes are pouring in from around the world for a Nova Scotia rap battler who was killed over the weekend. Pat Stay died after being stabbed in downtown Halifax early Sunday. The 36-year-old was well known in the hip hop scene with many renowned artists – including Eminem -- recognizing the loss to the community. Alicia Draus reports.

Halifax Regional Police have arrested a man in relation to the homicide of battle rapper Pat Stay.

Stay, 36, died following a stabbing in the 1600 block of Lower Water Street in downtown Halifax in the early hours of Sept. 4.

In a release Saturday afternoon, police said investigators arrested a 31-year-old man in relation to Stay’s homicide. The release provided no other details but said a further update will be provided when available. No charges have been laid against the man.

On Friday, HRP had asked for the public’s assistance in locating a cellphone that may have been found in the area of Prince and Lower Water Streets after the homicide. Saturday’s release did not say if the phone was found.

Read more: Tributes pour in for rapper Pat Stay, who was killed in a Halifax stabbing

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about Stay’s murder is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Family, friends and the music community have been paying tribute to Stay since his death.

GoFundMe page set up to raise money for his family called Stay “an honourable man who was on his way to a bright future.”

Among the many people honouring him was rapper Eminem, who said he was “one of the best battlers of all time” on Twitter.

Fellow Canadian artist Drake called Stay “one of my fav rappers ever” in a tribute on Instagram.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHalifax Regional Police tagDrake tagHalifax Homicide tagPat Stay tagpat stay homicide tagman arrested pat stay homicide tagpat stay death tagpat stay murder tagpat stay murder arrest tag

