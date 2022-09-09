Menu

Entertainment

‘The Crown’ Netflix series pauses production after Queen Elizabeth II death

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 9, 2022 9:28 pm
Death of Queen raises questions about the future of monarch
The death of Queen Elizabeth II is putting the spotlight on the future of the monarchy. As Sarah MacDonald reports, the royal family's role in this country was already being questioned by a growing number of Canadians.

“The Crown,” Netflix’s acclaimed series about Queen Elizabeth II and her family, has paused production due to the monarch’s death.

A spokesperson for the series said production was paused on Friday “as a mark of respect” and will also be suspended on the day of the queen’s funeral.

Read more: King Charles III to be proclaimed as Canada’s new head of state Saturday

The show is in production on its sixth season. Its first two seasons starred Claire Foy as the young princess Elizabeth ascending to the throne and gradually growing into her role as monarch, and seasons three and four featured Olivia Colman as a more mature queen. The show has gradually moved closer to current events. Netflix recently revealed casting of the actors who are playing Prince William and his wife Kate in the sixth season.

Its fifth season, with Imelda Staunton playing the queen, will premiere in November.

Indigenous leaders reflect on Queen's lack of reconciliation action
Indigenous leaders reflect on Queen’s lack of reconciliation action

The show has won 22 Emmy Awards so far, including one outstanding drama series trophy and best drama actress honors for Foy and Colman. Josh O’Connor, who played Prince Charles in 13 episodes, also won the best drama actor Emmy for his portrayal of the future king as a young man.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
