Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Each week at Global BC, we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we wanted to share:

New U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss says year in B.C. ‘changed my outlook on life’

The United Kingdom has a new prime minister, and it turns out she has roots in British Columbia.

Liz Truss was officially sworn in as the U.K.’s prime minister after meeting with Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday, following her victory in the Conservative Party leadership race to replace Boris Johnson.

But decades before she took a seat at the head of the cabinet table, Truss spent a year in Burnaby, B.C., while her father, a mathematician, worked at Simon Fraser University.

‘Timbit’ and six other harbour seals released into wild after rehab with Vancouver Aquarium

A number of cute marine animals have been returned to their natural habitat after rehabilitation treatment at the Vancouver Aquarium.

Named “Timbit” by aquarium staff, the first harbour seal rescue of the season was released back into the Pacific Ocean, Thursday.

Timbit was discovered at Blackie Spit in South Surrey back in May. The rescue centre determined he was quite weak and needed help.

Squamish Nation breaks ground on historic Sen̓áḵw housing development

The Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw broke ground Tuesday on the largest Indigenous-led housing retail development in Canadian history.

The Sen̓áḵw development will be built on 10.5 acres of land reclaimed by the Squamish Nation, in what is now broadly known as Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood.

When completed, the complex will include some 11 towers, 6,000 rental units and 1,200 homes, generating an estimated long-term return of more than $10 billion to the Nation.

Stellar sea lion pup born at Vancouver Aquarium

The Vancouver Aquarium says one of its Stellar sea lions has given birth to a healthy pup.

A statement from the aquarium says the birth occurred recently and the male pup, named Natoa, and his first-time mom, Rogue, are doing well.

Mom and pup are currently in a private area of the aquarium but the statement says they will eventually be moved to the Seal Cove exhibit for public viewing.

B.C. expands children’s access to ‘transformational’ cystic fibrosis drug

A week after a B.C. family went public with its plea for a life-changing drug for their son with cystic fibrosis (CF), the province has announced it is making Trikafta more widely available.

Until now, the drug has only been covered for patients aged 12 and over. Without coverage the drug costs $25,000 per month.