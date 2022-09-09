Okanagan RCMP set wheels in motion for children’s charity

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP officers from around the Okanagan set their wheels in motion Friday morning, heading off on their 1,000-kilometre journey through southeastern B.C. for a good cause.

Riders departed Kelowna for the 2022 Cops for Kids event. Started in 2001, the fundraiser is a way to help children in need throughout the RCMP’s southeast district.

“We have 24 this year – our riders spend all year fundraising and training for the ride. This year alone we’ve raised over $240,000 to help support kids,” said Cpl. Tania Finn with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

The officers riding are stationed throughout the region. They will make their way to Osoyoos, then Cranbrook, up to Revelstoke and back to Kelowna.

Const. Andrew Deane says he did plenty of training.

“There’s a lot of hours sitting in the saddle, there’s a lot of time just climbing hills and getting ready for this.”

Deane says even though it’s his sixth year participating in Cops for Kids, this year’s ride will feel different.

“This is a wonderful organization where we get to help children in need. This year is really special because we get to see the children again. For the last couple years with COVID, we haven’t been able to have guests and kids come out,” said Deane.

Cops for Kids has raised at least $6 million for children and the money goes towards various causes.

“They could be in BC Children’s Hospital and we’re helping the families with hotel stays, providing gas money or food. We help with buying mobility scooters, and emergency dental work for some kids,” said Finn.

This year police will be meeting with the children they are raising money for; they say it makes the hard work that much more worth it.

“It’s one thing to see their name on an application as it comes through, but to be able to get out and meet the children that we’re helping is wonderful. Not only that but the support we get from the members of the community,” Finn said.

The bikers return to Kelowna on Sunday, Sept. 18. Donations can still be made for this year’s ride on the Cops for Kids website.

