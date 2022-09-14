Global Montreal: A look back on 25 years and stories that helped shape our coverage

Send this page to someone via email

Global Montreal is celebrating its 25th anniversary as your source of local news and a pillar in our English-speaking community.

Our team has had the privilege of informing and being with you during major breaking news across the province to stories in your backyard.

“It was one of the most exciting things any of us had ever done — launching a new television station,” said Karen Macdonald, news director and station manager of Global Montreal.

“Now, looking back we can all be very proud of the stories that we have told and the positive difference we have been able to make in our community.”

Here is a look back at some of the stories and events that have shaped our newsroom and team since 1997.

Ice storm

Who doesn’t remember where they were during the 1998 ice storm? The massive and fatal weather event struck Quebec, along with Ontario and the Maritimes, in early January. Dubbed the “storm of the century” by some, the heavy winter rain left roads and power lines covered in ice — and left thousands in the dark.

Summit of the Americas

Quebec City was the scene of violent protests during the Summit of Americas in 2001. Roughly 20,000 protesters headed to the provincial capital for the event. A wave of destruction saw a number of protesters and bystanders taken to hospital with injuries from rubber bullets and tear gas.

Dawson College shooting

The mass shooting at Dawson College in downtown Montreal killed 18-year-old student Anastasia De Sousa and wounded 20 others on Sept. 13, 2006. A lone gunman opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon, before he was killed in a police gunfight.

Global News was later recognized with an RTNDA award for coverage of the fatal shooting.

View image in full screen Students evacuate the school during a shooting incident at Dawson College in Montreal, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2006. CP PHOTO/Paul Chiasson

Cédrika Provencher goes missing

The disappearance of nine-year-old of Cédrika Provencher in the summer of 2007 led to one of largest police searches in Quebec history and sent shockwaves across the province. She went missing in Trois-Rivières while on a bike ride.

Posters with her face remained plastered across Quebec for eight years. In December 2015, her remains were found by hunters in a wooded area in the Mauricie region.

Student protests take centre stage

A string of protests paralyzed the streets of Montreal for many months in 2012. CEGEP and university students across Quebec walked out of classrooms protesting tuition hikes.

The student uprising, dubbed the Maple spring, has a mixed legacy, with memories of peaceful marches but also intense clashes with police.

View image in full screen Students carry an effigy of then Quebec Premier Jean Charest as they march through the streets of downtown in a massive protest against tuition fee hikes Thursday, March 22, 2012 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec elects its first woman premier

The election of Pauline Marois, the Parti Québécois leader and first woman to lead the province, made history in 2012. Her party ousted Jean Charest’s Liberals after a summer of student protests.

But what was supposed to be a celebratory night turned violent when a shooter opened fire at the venue in downtown Montreal — where Marois was delivering her victory speech — leaving one person and seriously injuring another.

View image in full screen Parti Québécois Leader Pauline Marois is whisked off stage as she delivered her victory speech in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2012. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Lac-Mégantic rail disaster

The derailment of a runaway train turned the small town of Lac-Mégantic into an inferno in the early hours of July 6, 2013. The explosion killed 47 people and decimated a large of part of the downtown area.

In this July 6, 2013, file photo, smoke rises from railway cars that were carrying crude oil after derailing in downtown Lac Megantic, Que. Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press

Valérie Plante becomes mayor of Montreal

The 2017 historic win of Valérie Plante made her the first woman to be elected mayor of Montreal. The underdog in the race and the leader of Projet Montréal took the city’s top job after her surprise defeat of experienced incumbent Denis Coderre.

— with files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise, Anne Leclair, Dan Spector, Felicia Parrillo Amanda Connolly and the Canadian Press

