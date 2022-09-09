Police seek to locate federal offender know to frequent Toronto area

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted who is known to frequent the Toronto area.

Officers are searching for 36-year-old Anthony McCalla, who is wanted for allegedly breaching his statutory release. A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest.

According to police, McCalla is currently serving a three-year and seven-month sentence for armed robbery, assault and failing to comply with a probation order.

Officers said McCalla is five-feet-eight-inches tall, weighs 230 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He has tattoos on his right cheek, on his neck, behind his right ear and on both arms.

“The offender is known to frequent the Greater Toronto area,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.