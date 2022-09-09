11-year-old taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after collision in Woolwich

Send this page to someone via email

An 11-year-old child was left with life-threatening injuries as a result of a collision in Woolwich Township on Thursday afternoon, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say emergency services were called to Katherine Street South near Sawmill Road in the Conestogo area at around 4:30 p.m. as a result of the collision between a pedestrian and a motor vehicle.

Police say the pedestrian was an 11-year-old child from Woolwich Township who was taken to an out-of-region hospital for the treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Katherine Street was closed between Sawmill and Hunsberger road for several hours as officers investigated the collision.

Read more: Teen arrested after gun pulled during fight at Elmira high school

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the officers are continuing their investigation and are asking any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the collision to call 519-570-9777 extension 8856.