Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

11-year-old taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after collision in Woolwich

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 9, 2022 10:42 am
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

An 11-year-old child was left with life-threatening injuries as a result of a collision in Woolwich Township on Thursday afternoon, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say emergency services were called to Katherine Street South near Sawmill Road in the Conestogo area at around 4:30 p.m. as a result of the collision between a pedestrian and a motor vehicle.

Read more: 2 teens charged after two separate weapons incidents in Kitchener

Police say the pedestrian was an 11-year-old child from Woolwich Township who was taken to an out-of-region hospital for the treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Katherine Street was closed between Sawmill and Hunsberger road for several hours as officers investigated the collision.

Read more: Teen arrested after gun pulled during fight at Elmira high school

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the officers are continuing their investigation and are asking any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the collision to call 519-570-9777 extension 8856.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo crime tagWoolwich Township tagWoolwich Township collision tagKatherine Street Woolwich tagSawmill Road Woowich tagWoolwich Township 11-year-old pedestrian tagWoolwich Township crime tagWoolwich Township news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers