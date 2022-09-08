Saskatchewan serious incident response team investigating death of Myles Sanderson

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service major crimes section and the Saskatchewan serious incident response team said it will be looking into Myles Sanderson’s death while in RCMP custody.

RCMP said Sanderson went into medical distress after he was arrested near Rosthern, Sask., on Wednesday.

It added that he was transported to a Saskatoon hospital and was pronounced dead.

Global News first reported Sanderson’s death citing multiple law enforcement sources, who believed he died from self-inflicted injuries, which RCMP did not confirm.

The Saskatoon Police Service said in a release the province will be appointing two independent investigative observers.

“This investigation is complex and there is no timeline for its anticipated completion. Once completed, investigative findings will be forwarded to the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General,” read the release.