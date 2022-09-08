Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Queen taught true meaning of selfless service, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2022 3:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Remembering Queen Elizabeth II' Remembering Queen Elizabeth II
WATCH: Remembering Queen Elizabeth II

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the Queen taught people the true meaning of selfless service.

In a statement issued after the Queen’s death was announced Thursday, Ford said he joins everyone across the province, country and the world in commemorating the remarkable life of the Queen.

“Throughout her historic reign, she taught us the true meaning of selfless service and was respected and admired for her sense of duty and commitment to charity,” he wrote.

Read more: ‘Selfless service’: Ontario mourns after death of Queen Elizabeth II

“On behalf of all Ontarians, I am sending our thoughts and prayers to the entire Royal Family, the people of the United Kingdom and to Her Majesty’s many admirers all over the world.”

Ford also expressed condolences to King Charles III on the death of his mother, while also congratulating him on his ascension to the throne.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“(I) wish him great success in continuing his mother’s legacy,” Ford wrote.

Ontario’s legislature is set to pay tribute to the Queen on Wednesday. Government House Leader Paul Calandra moved for the adjournment of the house until then.

Click to play video: 'Queen Elizabeth death: Emotional Trudeau says ‘Canada is in mourning’' Queen Elizabeth death: Emotional Trudeau says ‘Canada is in mourning’
Queen Elizabeth death: Emotional Trudeau says ‘Canada is in mourning’

“It is my sad duty to inform the house that Her Majesty the Queen has died. Long live the King,” he said, his voice breaking with emotion.

The thoughts and prayers of all Canadians are with the Royal Family, he said.

The Queen, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, died Thursday at 96.

Flags have been lowered to half mast at Ontario’s legislature, which is named Queen’s Park.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Doug Ford tagQueen Elizabeth tagQueen Elizabeth II tagqueen elizabeth death tagqueen elizabeth dead tagqueen death tagobit queen elizabeth tagontario queen dead tagontario queens death tagqueen elizabeth obit tagqueens death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers