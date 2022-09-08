An ‘exceptional woman’: Quebec reacts to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Politicians in Quebec are offering their condolences to the Royal Family after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history and Canada’s head of state, was announced on Thursday afternoon.

“I want to offer my condolences to the royal family. Queen Elizabeth marked history for 70 years. She had a sense of duty to the public,” Quebec’s incumbent premier and leader of the Coalition Avenir Québec party, François Legault, said in a statement. Legault equally cancelled his planned campaign events and announcements for the day.

2:29 Queen Elizabeth II dies at the age of 96 Queen Elizabeth II dies at the age of 96

“Quebec’s flags will be at half mast on public buildings in honour of her death.”

Story continues below advertisement

Je veux offrir mes condoléances à la famille royale britannique. S.M. la reine Elizabeth II a marqué l’histoire depuis près de 70 ans. Elle avait le sens du devoir public. Le drapeau du Québec sera en berne sur les édifices publics pour souligner son décès. — François Legault (@francoislegault) September 8, 2022

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante issued a similar statement, writing, “Our thoughts are with the people close to Her Majesty the Queen as well as the mourning British public. Elizabeth II dedicated her life to public service and showed her big sense of duty throughout her reign — the longest in the history of the United Kingdom.”

Nos pensées accompagnent les proches de Sa Majesté la Reine ainsi que le peuple britannique endeuillé. Elizabeth II a dédié sa vie au service public et a fait preuve d’un grand sens du devoir au cours de son règne – le plus long de l’histoire du Royaume-Uni. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) September 8, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

News of the Queen’s passing was announced by the Royal Family at 6:30 p.m. UK time — 1:30 p.m. EDT. She was 96 years old.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” the statement said.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

She passed away at her Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland with members of the Royal Family by her side, after Buckingham Palace issued a rare notice that the queen’s doctors were concerned about her health.

Her eldest son, Charles, has ascended to the throne under the title King Charles III.

Story continues below advertisement

“I will remember Her Majesty for the devotion, self-sacrifice and righteousness with which this great woman conducted her royal duties,” Quebec Lieutenant Governor Michel Doyon said in a statement.

“My wife and I cannot fail to show our respect for this exceptional woman.”

4:54 Queen Elizabeth death: The life and legacy of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth death: The life and legacy of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch

Queen Elizabeth II visited Canada several times throughout her 70-year reign, including several visits to Quebec. She last visited the province in 1992.

A visibly emotional Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also reacted to the news of her death on Thursday, saying he will “miss her so.”

Story continues below advertisement

“As her 12th Canadian prime minister, I’ve having trouble believing that my last sit-down with her was my last,” Trudeau said, speaking to reporters.

“I will so miss those chats. She was thoughtful, wise, curious, helpful, funny and so much more.”

— with files from Rachel Gilmore, Global News