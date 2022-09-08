Menu

Canada

An ‘exceptional woman’: Quebec reacts to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted September 8, 2022 4:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec reacts to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II' Quebec reacts to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II
WATCH: Over her 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth visited Canada several times on royal tours, including multiple stops in Quebec. On Thursday, Quebecers reacted with sadness to the news of her passing. Global's Gloria Henriquez reports.

Politicians in Quebec are offering their condolences to the Royal Family after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history and Canada’s head of state, was announced on Thursday afternoon.

Watch: LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II has died. Here’s what we know

“I want to offer my condolences to the royal family. Queen Elizabeth marked history for 70 years. She had a sense of duty to the public,” Quebec’s incumbent premier and leader of the Coalition Avenir Québec party, François Legault, said in a statement. Legault equally cancelled his planned campaign events and announcements for the day.

Click to play video: 'Queen Elizabeth II dies at the age of 96' Queen Elizabeth II dies at the age of 96
Queen Elizabeth II dies at the age of 96

“Quebec’s flags will be at half mast on public buildings in honour of her death.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante issued a similar statement, writing, “Our thoughts are with the people close to Her Majesty the Queen as well as the mourning British public. Elizabeth II dedicated her life to public service and showed her big sense of duty throughout her reign — the longest in the history of the United Kingdom.”

News of the Queen’s passing was announced by the Royal Family at 6:30 p.m. UK time — 1:30 p.m. EDT. She was 96 years old.

Trending Stories

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” the statement said.

She passed away at her Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland with members of the Royal Family by her side, after Buckingham Palace issued a rare notice that the queen’s doctors were concerned about her health.

Her eldest son, Charles, has ascended to the throne under the title King Charles III.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth II, longest-reigning monarch in British history, dead at 96

“I will remember Her Majesty for the devotion, self-sacrifice and righteousness with which this great woman conducted her royal duties,” Quebec Lieutenant Governor Michel Doyon said in a statement.

“My wife and I cannot fail to show our respect for this exceptional woman.”

Click to play video: 'Queen Elizabeth death: The life and legacy of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch' Queen Elizabeth death: The life and legacy of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch
Queen Elizabeth death: The life and legacy of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch

Queen Elizabeth II visited Canada several times throughout her 70-year reign, including several visits to Quebec. She last visited the province in 1992.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth death: King Charles III takes throne after a lifetime of preparation

A visibly emotional Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also reacted to the news of her death on Thursday, saying he will “miss her so.”

“As her 12th Canadian prime minister, I’ve having trouble believing that my last sit-down with her was my last,” Trudeau said, speaking to reporters.

“I will so miss those chats. She was thoughtful, wise, curious, helpful, funny and so much more.”

— with files from Rachel Gilmore, Global News

Click to play video: 'Queen Elizabeth death: Emotional Trudeau says ‘Canada is in mourning’' Queen Elizabeth death: Emotional Trudeau says ‘Canada is in mourning’
