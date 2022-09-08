Queen Elizabeth II death: World leaders honour ‘the very spirit of Great Britain’

Send this page to someone via email

The death of Queen Elizabeth II Thursday at her residence in the Scottish Highlands has spurred tributes from world leaders within and beyond the United Kingdom.

New U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss said Thursday that the nation is “devastated,” and that “Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built.”

“She was the very spirit of Great Britain, and that spirit will endure,” Truss said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a tweet that Canadians would “cherish Her Majesty’s wisdom, compassion and warmth” and said his thoughts were with the Royal Family at this time.

As we look back at her life and her reign that spanned so many decades, Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty’s wisdom, compassion, and warmth. Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended his “sincere condolences” to the U.K. and Commonwealth “over this irreparable loss.”

It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the 🇺🇦 people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 8, 2022

Emmanuel Macron, president of France, tweeted that he remembers the monarch as a “friend” to the country and “a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century.”

Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sánchez expressed his condolences to the Royal Family, the U.K. and the commonwealth, calling her a “witness and author of British and European history.”

More to come.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 8, 2022

My condolences to the entire Royal Family, the government and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. A figure of global significance, witness and author of British and European history. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) September 8, 2022

My deepest condolences to the Royal Family, people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. — Sanna Marin (@MarinSanna) September 8, 2022

