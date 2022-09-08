Queen Elizabeth II death: World leaders honour ‘the very spirit of Great Britain’

The death of Queen Elizabeth II Thursday at her residence in the Scottish Highlands has spurred tributes from world leaders within and beyond the United Kingdom.
New U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss said Thursday that the nation is “devastated,” and that “Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built.”
“She was the very spirit of Great Britain, and that spirit will endure,” Truss said.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a tweet that Canadians would “cherish Her Majesty’s wisdom, compassion and warmth” and said his thoughts were with the Royal Family at this time.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended his “sincere condolences” to the U.K. and Commonwealth “over this irreparable loss.”
Emmanuel Macron, president of France, tweeted that he remembers the monarch as a “friend” to the country and “a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century.”
Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sánchez expressed his condolences to the Royal Family, the U.K. and the commonwealth, calling her a “witness and author of British and European history.”
More to come.
