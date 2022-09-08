Menu

Sports

Playoff-bound Blue Bombers announce annual fan appreciation event

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 8, 2022 12:54 pm

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are playoff-bound after clinching a spot in the post-season after Sunday’s road win against the Saskatchewan Roughriders — and now fans of the blue and gold have another reason to celebrate.

The team has announced its annual Fan Appreciation Day, scheduled for the afternoon of Sept. 11 at IG Field.

Read more: Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

The event, which will feature the entire team in attendance and available to sign autographs around the concourse, is a way for the Bombers to give back to the season ticket-holders that cheered them on to back-to-back Grey Cup victories.

Fans can participate in on-field activities and purchase a special commemorative book, the team said. They will also have the opportunity to select and/or upgrade their seats for next season and enjoy complimentary hot dogs and soft drinks.

The event kicks off at 12:30 p.m. at the stadium, via the Bomber Store entrance.

