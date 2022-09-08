West Kelowna fire station targeted by thieves

Send this page to someone via email

Thieves hit up the Wilson’s Landing Fire Station Thursday for the second time in as many years.

According to a news release from police, an alarm went off at the station located on Westside Road in West Kelowna, at around 7 p.m. The Wilson’s Landing fire chief went to the station and discovered that bandits had broken in.

The preliminary investigation seems to indicate that the person or people involved triggered the alarm after gaining entry into the building and stole several items before leaving. Police didn’t indicate what was stolen.

“The crime scene was photographed and an exhibit was seized for fingerprints examination by the Forensic Identification Section,” Cpl. Judith Bertrand, said in a press release.

The station had been the target of a previous break and enter in February 2021.

Anyone with details about this incident is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at http://www.crimestoppers.net.

