Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Queen Elizabeth under medical supervision with doctors concerned about her health

By Staff Reuters
Posted September 8, 2022 7:58 am
Click to play video: 'Reflecting on the impact of Queen Elizabeth II as she marks 70 years on the throne' Reflecting on the impact of Queen Elizabeth II as she marks 70 years on the throne
WATCH: Reflecting on the impact of Queen Elizabeth II as she marks 70 years on the throne – Jun 5, 2022

Doctors are concerned about the health of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and have recommended the 96-year-old remains under medical supervision, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” the palace said in a statement.

A palace source said immediate members had been informed and played down speculation that the monarch had suffered a fall.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth II not attending Scotland’s Highland Games amid ‘mobility issues’

On Wednesday the queen was forced to cancel a planned virtual meeting with senior ministers after being advised to rest by her doctors.

The previous day she had been pictured appointing Liz Truss as the country’s new prime minister at her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Truss said the whole country would be deeply concerned by the news.

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” she said.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Kate Holton)

© 2022 Reuters
Royal Family tagUnited Kingdom tagQueen Elizabeth tagU.K. tagQueen Elizabeth II tagQueen tagBuckingham Palace tagQueen Elizabeth health tagQueen health news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers