Canada

WestJet debuts new gender-neutral uniforms with name tag space for pronouns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2022 5:13 pm
Air Canada, WestJet ranking poorly on performance
WATCH (July 5): Canada's two largest airlines now have a dubious distinction, especially as travel ramps up after two years of pandemic restrictions. Ross Lord explains where Air Canada and WestJet are ranking on reliability, as many air travellers grow aggravated about long airport lineups and lost luggage – Jul 5, 2022

WestJet workers are getting a new look as the airline revamps its uniforms with an eye to gender inclusivity.

The Calgary-based carrier says the new blue pantsuits, skirts and dresses with teal accents are meant to be gender neutral, so workers can select the uniform that is most authentic and comfortable to them.

Read more: Looking for gender-neutral kids clothing? These are your options

The uniforms also include redesigned name tags with space for staff to denote which pronouns they prefer people use when addressing them.

WestJet uniforms
WestJet workers are getting a whole new look as the airline revamps its uniforms with an eye to gender inclusivity. Some of the Calgary-based carrier’s new uniforms are shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Westjet *MANDATORY CREDIT*. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Westjet

The uniforms were designed by Project Runway Australia winner Juli Grbac with input from frontline airline workers and the teal accent is meant to be a nod to the company’s 26-year history.

Read more: Survey shows Canadians are changing travel plans

The redesign comes five years after WestJet updated its uniform guidelines to take on a genderless approach that encourages staff to wear whatever pieces resonate most with individual workers.

Along with the new uniforms, WestJet has updated its policies to allow staff to showcase visible tattoos while at work.

A guide to gender neutral pronouns
© 2022 The Canadian Press
