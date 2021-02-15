Menu

Assistant Professor Of Gender And Sexuality Studies In Education
February 15 2021 11:32am
03:12

A guide to gender neutral pronouns

Dr. Lee Airton, Assistant Professor of Gender and Sexuality Studies in Education at Queen’s University, discusses how to use gender neutral pronouns and why they matter.

