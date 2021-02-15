Assistant Professor Of Gender And Sexuality Studies In Education February 15 2021 11:32am 03:12 A guide to gender neutral pronouns Dr. Lee Airton, Assistant Professor of Gender and Sexuality Studies in Education at Queen’s University, discusses how to use gender neutral pronouns and why they matter. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7641510/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7641510/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?