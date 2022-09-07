Hamilton the only Canadian stop on Blackpink ‘Born Pink’ world tour, so far

Send this page to someone via email

K-Pop group Blackpink will return to Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre for two shows in November, according to the band’s official website.

In support of their new album Born Pink, set for release on Sept. 16, the foursome will embark on their latest world tour with a pair of shows in Seoul in mid-October.

The North American leg starts just ten days later in Dallas, Texas, followed by shows in Houston and Atlanta before heading north of the border to Ontario Nov. 6-7.

So far, there are 36 dates between October 2022 and June 2023, with additional dates to be added to the tour schedule.

The Hamilton shows are the only Canadian dates so far.

The pre-sale for Blackpink’s North American and European tour begins Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale following on Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. local time.

The South Korean girl group — made up of Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa — last played Hamilton in late April 2019 in support of their albums Square Up (2018) and Kill This Love (2019).

The In Your Area World Tour was the second tour by the group, visiting 17 countries and 26 cities. Hamilton was the only Canadian stop on that excursion as well.

It was the highest grossing tour by a Korean girl group, according to Time magazine.