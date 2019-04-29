Blackpink members shed tears during Hamilton concert

On Saturday night, the K-Pop group Blackpink took to the stage at the FirstOntario theatre in Hamilton.

The group — made up of Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa — ended up seeing the latter two artists break down in tears while on the stage.

Rosé was the first while singing her cover of Park Bom’s You And I reports Allkpop. The singer wiped away some tears before collecting herself and carrying on with the song.

Later on, it was Lisa’s turn as they finished off their encore. Jennie consoled her as seen on the big screens, they then waved goodbye and left the stage.

Rosé did address her crying during the concert saying that is was from the warm welcome and the fans “already knowing all the words to their new songs.”

“I made such a fool of myself,” she added. “It only happens when I am in the moment, you guys made me feel so comfortable.”

While the group did address the tears that night, fans online have come up with theories that it had to do with all the criticism that the group has faced recently.

From cancelling their added performance in Dallas, a photoshoot that people said romanticized domestic violence and accusations of cultural appropriation when some believed Jennie made a “mockery” of sacred Hindu dance, the group has a lot of issues on their plate.