Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP investigate after road rage incident turned into shooting along Hwy 401 in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 2:35 pm
Lennox & Addington OPP have charged one person with animal cruelty involving dogs and a snake. View image in full screen
Lennox & Addington OPP have charged one person with animal cruelty involving dogs and a snake. Global News

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a road rage incident in Toronto allegedly turned into a shooting.

In a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident along Highway 401 eastbound near Kennedy Road at around 9:30 a.m.

Read more: Toronto father in hospital with severe injuries following alleged road rage attack

“The victim reported to seeing a black BMW X5, with the driver rolling down the window, seeing a gun and hearing a shot fired,” Schmidt said.

Trending Stories

He said officers conducted a search in the area.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police, Schmidt said.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagOPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagToronto shooting taghighway 401 tagRoad Rage tagHwy 401 tagKerry Schmidt tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers