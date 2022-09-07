OPP investigate after road rage incident turned into shooting along Hwy 401 in Toronto

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a road rage incident in Toronto allegedly turned into a shooting.
In a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident along Highway 401 eastbound near Kennedy Road at around 9:30 a.m.
Read more: Toronto father in hospital with severe injuries following alleged road rage attack
Read More
“The victim reported to seeing a black BMW X5, with the driver rolling down the window, seeing a gun and hearing a shot fired,” Schmidt said.
Trending Stories
He said officers conducted a search in the area.
Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police, Schmidt said.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments