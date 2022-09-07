OPP investigate after road rage incident turned into shooting along Hwy 401 in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a road rage incident in Toronto allegedly turned into a shooting.

In a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident along Highway 401 eastbound near Kennedy Road at around 9:30 a.m.

“The victim reported to seeing a black BMW X5, with the driver rolling down the window, seeing a gun and hearing a shot fired,” Schmidt said.

He said officers conducted a search in the area.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police, Schmidt said.

Road Rage incident resulted in a shooting. #Hwy401 EB collectors near Kennedy Rd. 9:30 am. Suspect driving a black BMW X5. Anyone with information call #TorontoOPP 416-235-4981. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/k0J7otkbQy — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) September 7, 2022