London, Ont. man charged, officer among 4 injured in violent Victoria Park incident

A 34-year-old London, Ont. man is facing multiple charges in connection with a violent incident in Victoria Park late last month that ended with one person stabbed and bitten by a dog, an officer bitten by the same animal, and two others assaulted.

Police say the incident began around 7 p.m. on Aug. 27 in the downtown park when a man and woman sitting at a picnic table were approached by an unknown man with a dog.

It’s alleged the man began arguing with the couple about the volume of the music they were playing, then assaulted them, which was observed by a passerby — who police say tried to intervene.

The dog is alleged to have bit the passerby multiple times, prompting the individual to produce a knife to defend himself. The male suspect allegedly took control of the knife and then stabbed the passerby, police said.

Officers responded and observed the suspect fleeing eastbound from the park on foot, police say. Police attempted to arrest the suspect, during which one officer was bit multiple times by the man’s dog, they said.

The couple, passerby, and officer were hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries. The dog was impounded at the request of police at London Animal Care Centre.

Police say a knife was seized, and note the suspect was not known to the victims.

A 34-year-old London man was charged with two counts of assault, assault with a weapon, resisting arrest, and failure to comply with an undertaking. The accused appeared in court on Aug. 29 and is scheduled to reappear on Wednesday.