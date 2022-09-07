Menu

Canada

Omicron vaccine available Thursday in Quebec, recommended to people 30 and over

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 2:43 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Bivalent vaccine ‘superior’ against Omicron and subvariants, Tam says' COVID-19: Bivalent vaccine ‘superior’ against Omicron and subvariants, Tam says
WATCH: COVID-19 — Bivalent vaccine 'superior' against Omicron and subvariants, Tam says

Quebec’s Omicron vaccine will be available to the general public as of Thursday, the province says, but is recommended for those who are 30 or older.

Public health director Dr. Luc Boileau made the announcement Wednesday at a press conference in Montreal, saying the bivalent COVID-19 Omicron variant vaccine, produced by Moderna, will be ready as of noon the following day at most vaccine centres across Quebec.

Last week Health Canada approved an adapted version of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, which targets both the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and the Omicron BA.1 variant for those 18 and over.

Those who are under 30 are recommended to stick with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, as Quebec’s vaccine committee says Moderna’s shot presents a higher risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) in the under-30 age group.

Those under 30 will, however, be eligible to get the Moderna shot if they prefer, and will be able to choose between the older or newer generation of vaccine.

Boileau also added that this season’s Influenza vaccine will be available sooner than usual — advanced to October versus November. People wishing to get both vaccines at once will be able to do so.

Click to play video: 'Health Canada approves Omicron booster' Health Canada approves Omicron booster
