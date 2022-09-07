Westlock, Alta., man faces 64 charges after drug, gun seizure

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old Westlock, Alta., man faces 64 criminal charges after an RCMP drug-trafficking investigation led to a seizure of drugs, firearms and other paraphernalia at his residence.

After obtaining a search warrant for the residence, located in the 10000 block and 110 Street area of Westlock, police, along with the RCMP canine unit, raided the house on Aug. 31.

Officers seized methamphetamine, cocaine, GHB, and a slew of firearms, including five rifles, four shotguns, five air firearms, a crossbow and ammunition, according to an RCMP news release Wednesday morning.

The search also turned up drug paraphernalia, a stolen licence plate and a laptop.

View image in full screen Drugs seized by Westlock RCMP following a drug-trafficking investigation, Aug. 31, 2022. Courtesy of: Westlock RCMP

Darcy Allan Kandt, 31, faces the following charges:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x3)

Possession of proceeds of crime of a value not exceeding $5,000

Possession of stolen property of a value not exceeding $5,000 (x2)

Possession of a restricted firearm (x9)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm (x9)

Unsafe storage of a firearm (x9)

Possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number

Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to an order (x30)

Two other Westlock men: Dustin Travis Badke, 34, and Tyler Cory Stump, 24, are also being charged for possession of a controlled substance in relation to this case. They will appear in court on Nov. 9.

Westlock, Alta., is located approximately 90 kilometres north of Edmonton.