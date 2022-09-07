Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Westlock, Alta., man faces 64 charges after drug, gun seizure

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 1:02 pm
Firearms seized by Westlock RCMP following a drug-trafficking investigation, Aug. 31, 2022. View image in full screen
Firearms seized by Westlock RCMP following a drug-trafficking investigation, Aug. 31, 2022. Courtesy of: Westlock RCMP

A 31-year-old Westlock, Alta., man faces 64 criminal charges after an RCMP drug-trafficking investigation led to a seizure of drugs, firearms and other paraphernalia at his residence.

After obtaining a search warrant for the residence, located in the 10000 block and 110 Street area of Westlock, police, along with the RCMP canine unit, raided the house on Aug. 31.

Read more: Alberta man arrested, charged after drug-trafficking investigation

Officers seized methamphetamine, cocaine, GHB, and a slew of firearms, including five rifles, four shotguns, five air firearms, a crossbow and ammunition, according to an RCMP news release Wednesday morning.

The search also turned up drug paraphernalia, a stolen licence plate and a laptop.

Drugs seized by Westlock RCMP following a drug-trafficking investigation, Aug. 31, 2022. View image in full screen
Drugs seized by Westlock RCMP following a drug-trafficking investigation, Aug. 31, 2022. Courtesy of: Westlock RCMP

Darcy Allan Kandt, 31, faces the following charges:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x3)
  • Possession of proceeds of crime of a value not exceeding $5,000
  • Possession of stolen property of a value not exceeding $5,000 (x2)
  • Possession of a restricted firearm (x9)
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm (x9)
  • Unsafe storage of a firearm (x9)
  • Possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number
  • Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to an order (x30)

Read more: More than $500K worth of drugs, cash seized in investigation with ties to Alberta, British Columbia

Two other Westlock men: Dustin Travis Badke, 34, and Tyler Cory Stump, 24, are also being charged for possession of a controlled substance in relation to this case. They will appear in court on Nov. 9.

Westlock, Alta., is located approximately 90 kilometres north of Edmonton.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Drug Trafficking tagDrug Seizure tagWestlock RCMP tagAlberta drug trafficking tagfirearm trafficking tagWestlock Alberta tagWestlock crime tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers