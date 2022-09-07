Morning news rewind: Wednesday, Sept. 7

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Sept. 7, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Paramedic response to a mass casualty incident: Medic Minute

Parkland Ambulance in Prince Albert says its paramedic teams cared for six of the victims in the mass stabbing that claimed 10 lives.

While Medavie Health Services West did not respond to this tragedy, Troy Davies explains what an emergency response looks like for EMS ground services for an incident of this magnitude.

Creating unique closets: Décor and Design

It’s possible to create a unique closet within the confines of the existing structure.

Michael Anderson from Metric Design explains how they did that for one client in this Décor and Design segment.

Back to nature wellness at Blackstrap Provincial Park: Experience Saskatoon

From a mobile sauna to paddling boarding, Back2nature offers unique wellness and adventures at Blackstrap Provincial Park.

Chantal Wagner catches up with owner Kyla Bouvier in Experience Saskatoon.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Sept. 7

Cool morning, hot afternoon — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Sept. 7, morning SkyTracker forecast.

