Morning news rewind: Wednesday, Sept. 7

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 11:14 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Sept. 7' Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Sept. 7
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Paramedic response to a mass casualty, unique closest in Décor and Design and nature wellness in Experience Saskatoon.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Sept. 7, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Paramedic response to a mass casualty incident: Medic Minute

Parkland Ambulance in Prince Albert says its paramedic teams cared for six of the victims in the mass stabbing that claimed 10 lives.

While Medavie Health Services West did not respond to this tragedy, Troy Davies explains what an emergency response looks like for EMS ground services for an incident of this magnitude.

Click to play video: 'Paramedic response to a mass casualty incident: Medic Minute' Paramedic response to a mass casualty incident: Medic Minute
Paramedic response to a mass casualty incident: Medic Minute

Creating unique closets: Décor and Design

It’s possible to create a unique closet within the confines of the existing structure.

Michael Anderson from Metric Design explains how they did that for one client in this Décor and Design segment.

Click to play video: 'Creating unique closets: Décor and Design' Creating unique closets: Décor and Design
Creating unique closets: Décor and Design

Back to nature wellness at Blackstrap Provincial Park: Experience Saskatoon

From a mobile sauna to paddling boarding, Back2nature offers unique wellness and adventures at Blackstrap Provincial Park.

Chantal Wagner catches up with owner Kyla Bouvier in Experience Saskatoon.

Click to play video: 'Nature wellness at Blackstrap Provincial Park: Experience Saskatoon' Nature wellness at Blackstrap Provincial Park: Experience Saskatoon
Nature wellness at Blackstrap Provincial Park: Experience Saskatoon

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Sept. 7

Cool morning, hot afternoon — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Sept. 7, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Sept. 7' Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Sept. 7
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Sept. 7
