Regina police don’t believe stabbing suspect is in the city

Regina’s police chief Evan Bray said Myles Sanderson, the suspect in Sunday’s fatal stabbings, may no longer be in the city.

“Early on Sunday we had information that proved to be reliable that Myles Sanderson was in our community, and as a result, the Regina Police Service was assisting the RCMP in trying to locate him,” Bray said.

“[Tuesday] we received information that is leading us to believe he may no longer be in this community.”

Bray said police are continuing the investigation, noting that tech crime investigators, specialized plain-clothes investigators, and analysts are working to try to put pieces together to help find Sanderson.

He added that updates for the public will continue through the Regina Police Service social media platforms.

RCMP had received a report on Tuesday of possible sightings of Sanderson on James Smith Cree Nation, but later confirmed he was not there.

An alert said that with Sanderson’s whereabouts still unknown, the public should take precautions.

Anyone with information on Myles Sanderson can call 911.