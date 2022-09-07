Teen couple arrested after stabbing caused ‘horrific injuries’ in downtown Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were arrested on Monday morning after a man was stabbed numerous times, resulting in “horrific injuries,” according to police.

The stabbing took place outside the Murray Hotel in Vancouver around 8 a.m. on Monday.

Police received reports of a possible stabbing at the Hornby Street SRO and when officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

“Several eyewitnesses provided important information to VPD officers, which allowed us to quickly locate two suspects near Andy Livingston Park in the Downtown Eastside,” said Sgt. Steve Addison, a Vancouver police officer.

“The suspects were arrested without incident, and the victim was taken to hospital for urgent treatment. Miraculously, despite his horrific injuries, we believe he will survive.”

Investigators said they believe the attackers, who are considered a couple by police, and the victim knew each other and the incident was targeted.

Both the 16-year-old girl and the 18-year-old man have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in December, according to the VPD.

