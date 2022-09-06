Man stabbed in abdomen in Toronto, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in hospital after he was stabbed in the abdomen in a Toronto attack, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Lansdowne Avenue at around 5:05 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a stabbing.

The man was taken to hospital by paramedics, according to police.

Officers have not released any suspect information and asked any witnesses to contact local police.

More to come…

STABBING:

St. Clair Av West + Lansdowne AV

5:05pm

– Man has been stabbed in abdomen

– Police are on scene @TPS13Div

– Man has been transported to hospital by @TorontoMedics

– Unknown suspect info at this time

– Anyone w/info contact police#GO1731541

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 6, 2022

