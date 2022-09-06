Menu

Crime

Man stabbed in abdomen in Toronto, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 5:57 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man is in hospital after he was stabbed in the abdomen in a Toronto attack, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Lansdowne Avenue at around 5:05 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a stabbing.

Read more: Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Toronto, police say

The man was taken to hospital by paramedics, according to police.

Officers have not released any suspect information and asked any witnesses to contact local police.

More to come…

Toronto Police tagTPS tagToronto Paramedics tagToronto Stabbing tagSt. Clair Avenue tagLansdowne Avenue tag

