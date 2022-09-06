Man stabbed in abdomen in Toronto, police say

A man is in hospital after he was stabbed in the abdomen in a Toronto attack, police say.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Lansdowne Avenue at around 5:05 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a stabbing.
The man was taken to hospital by paramedics, according to police.
Officers have not released any suspect information and asked any witnesses to contact local police.
