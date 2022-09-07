Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

3 taken to hospital after crash involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.: OPP

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 9:53 am
The scene of a crash involving a school bus in Caledon, Ont., on Wednesday. View image in full screen
The scene of a crash involving a school bus in Caledon, Ont., on Wednesday. Twitter / @OPP_CR

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a school bus in Caledon, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police said they were called at 8:33 a.m. to the intersection of The Gore Road and Patterson Side Road for a two-vehicle crash.

OPP said one 13-year-old student was onboard the bus at the time, while the other vehicle had a woman inside, along with a baby.

Trending Stories

Read more: 68-year-old motorcycle rider dies after T-bone crash in Oshawa

The student and the occupants of the other vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

An image posted by the OPP showed a school bus flipped on its side and severe damage to the front of an SUV, which had its airbags deployed.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said traffic was going by, albeit slowly, and asked drivers to avoid the area.

There is no word on what may have caused the crash.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagCaledon tagschool bus crash tagCaledon crash tagCaledon school bus crash tagThe Gore Road and Patterson Side Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers