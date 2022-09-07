3 taken to hospital after crash involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a school bus in Caledon, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police said they were called at 8:33 a.m. to the intersection of The Gore Road and Patterson Side Road for a two-vehicle crash.

OPP said one 13-year-old student was onboard the bus at the time, while the other vehicle had a woman inside, along with a baby.

The student and the occupants of the other vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

An image posted by the OPP showed a school bus flipped on its side and severe damage to the front of an SUV, which had its airbags deployed.

Police said traffic was going by, albeit slowly, and asked drivers to avoid the area.

There is no word on what may have caused the crash.