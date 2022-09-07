COVID-19: HKPR reports drop in active cases, 3 new hospitalizations, outbreak at Warkworth prison

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported three new hospitalized cases and 54 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to data released on Wednesday morning.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard — now updated on Mondays and Wednesdays — reported the following data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County as of 11:40 a.m. Wednesday:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 65 — down from 91 reported on Aug. 29 and 143 reported on Aug. 22. Among the 54 new cases reported Wednesday are 25 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 25 in Northumberland County and four in Haliburton County. Among the 65 active cases, there are 32 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 27 in Northumberland County and six in Haliburton County.

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 135 since the pandemic was declared: 122 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths — unchanged since Aug. 29. To date in 2022, there have been 59 lab-confirmed deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction with 31 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 22 in Northumberland County and six in Haliburton County.

From March 2020 to December 2021, there were 63 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths reported.

Hospitalized cases: 207 reported so far in 2022 — three more admissions since the Aug. 29 update — with 92 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (unchanged), 101 in Northumberland County (three more) and 14 in Haliburton County (unchanged). There have been 32 intensive care unit admissions in 2022 — unchanged since Aug. 15. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported two inpatients with COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday. COVID-19 was identified as the primary cause of admission in neither patient.

The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, ICU admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: There have been 6,725 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 10,495 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. The City of Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 3,354 cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 775 cases this year.

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list. To book an appointment call 1-833-943-3900 or book online.

#GOVAXX Bus stops in HKPR District this week:

🚏Wed, Sept 7 – King Edward Park Arena, Brighton (11am – 5pm)

🚏Sat, Sept 10 – Northumberland Mall, Cobourg (11am – 7pm)

Walk-ins welcome, appointment booking & further details at: https://t.co/pyLDG36DVZ #Boosted pic.twitter.com/TWaglYnnFZ — HKPRD Health Unit (@HKPRDHU) September 6, 2022

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only at “high-risk settings.” New outbreaks declared since Aug. 29:

Warkworth Institution (unit 5); Declared Aug. 30. Correctional Service of Canada reports 10 active cases among inmates at the prison as of Sept. 5 (most recent data).

Other active outbreaks:

Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Aug. 26

long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Aug. 26 Legion Village senior living in Cobourg: Declared Aug. 22.

senior living in Cobourg: Declared Aug. 22. Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Aug. 18.

Outbreaks declared over since Aug. 29

Central East Correctional Centre (multiple units) in Lindsay: Declared Aug. 4 and lifted on Sept. 6.

(multiple units) in Lindsay: Declared Aug. 4 and lifted on Sept. 6. Community Living Campbellford/Brighton in Brighton: Declared Aug. 24 and lifted Sept. 6.

Campbellford/Brighton in Brighton: Declared Aug. 24 and lifted Sept. 6. Frost Manor long-term care home (Elm unit) in Lindsay: Declared Aug. 19 and lifted on Sept. 4.

long-term care home (Elm unit) in Lindsay: Declared Aug. 19 and lifted on Sept. 4. Northumberland Hills Hospital (unit 2A) in Cobourg: Declared Aug. 3 and lifted on Sept. 2

(unit 2A) in Cobourg: Declared Aug. 3 and lifted on Sept. 2 Community Living Campbellford/Brighton in Brighton: Declared Aug. 24 and lifted on Sept. 1

Campbellford/Brighton in Brighton: Declared Aug. 24 and lifted on Sept. 1 Caressant Care Mary Street long-term care in Lindsay (B-wing): Declared Aug. 12 and lifted on Sept. 1.

long-term care in Lindsay (B-wing): Declared Aug. 12 and lifted on Sept. 1. Hyland Crest long-term care home (second flood) in Minden: Declared Aug. 8 and lifted on Sept. 1.

long-term care home (second flood) in Minden: Declared Aug. 8 and lifted on Sept. 1. Palisade Gardens Retirement Communit y in Cobourg: Declared Aug. 10 and lifted on Sept. 1.

y in Cobourg: Declared Aug. 10 and lifted on Sept. 1. Fenelon Court (Sturgeon Wing short hall) long-term care in Fenelon Falls: Declared Aug. 6 and lifted on Aug. 24.

