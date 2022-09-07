Canadian Hurricane Centre says it’s ‘keeping an eye’ on Hurricane Earl

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Hurricane Centre (CHC) says it is watching out for Hurricane Earl, a slow northward-moving hurricane currently located above the Caribbean, off the shore of Florida.

Earl began as a strong tropical storm but became a hurricane overnight — the second hurricane of this Atlantic season.

The hurricane is “not expected to have a significant impact in Canada but there may be larger than normal waves along the coast of Nova Scotia this weekend,” read a CHC tweet.



According to the U.S. National Hurricane Centre, Earl is expected to keep moving northward, hitting Bermuda tonight. The island was placed under a tropical storm watch, as Earl is expected to produce swells, “causing life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”

The U.S. agency said in an 8 a.m. update that maximum sustained winds have increased to 135 kilometres per hour with higher gusts.

“Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Earl is expected to become a major hurricane late Thursday or Thursday night,” read the update.

It also said Earl is forecast to become extratropical by Friday, “while it interacts with the aforementioned deep-layer low to the southeast of Atlantic Canada.”