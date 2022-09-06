Man in life-threatening condition after southeast Calgary motorcycle crash: EMS

Police are investigating after a motorcycle crashed in southeast Calgary on Tuesday night, sending one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to police, officers were called to the collision at Barlow Trail and 54 Avenue S.E. at 7:50 p.m. They did not say if any other vehicles were involved.
A spokesperson for Calgary EMS told Global News that the injured man is 33 years old and he was taken to Foothills Medical Centre.
