Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Man in life-threatening condition after southeast Calgary motorcycle crash: EMS

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 11:07 pm
An ambulance speeds along Calgary's 14th Street NW in response to an emergency call. View image in full screen
FILE: An ambulance speeds along Calgary's 14 Street N.W. in response to an emergency call. File photo

Police are investigating after a motorcycle crashed in southeast Calgary on Tuesday night, sending one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, officers were called to the collision at Barlow Trail and 54 Avenue S.E. at 7:50 p.m. They did not say if any other vehicles were involved.

A spokesperson for Calgary EMS told Global News that the injured man is 33 years old and he was taken to Foothills Medical Centre.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police Service tagTraffic tagCalgary Police tagCPS tagCalgary Traffic tagMotorcycle Crash tagCalgary motorcycle crash tagbarlow trail crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers