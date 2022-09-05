Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Edmonton man dead after Monday morning crash near Strathmore

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted September 5, 2022 4:29 pm
RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Global News

Mounties are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday morning.

RCMP were called to Range Road 232 around 7:30 a.m. after reports of a single-vehicle rollover.

Both Drumheller RCMP and Strathmore RCMP attended the crash along with EMS, and the local fire department.

Read more: Fatal collision east of Calgary shuts down section of Highway 22X

According to a news release, the lone driver — a 23-year-old man from Edmonton — died as a result of the collision.

Police said the name will not be released.

Trending Stories

Monday morning traffic was rerouted between south of Township Road 280 and north of Township Road 274.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the crash remains under investigation as the RCMP collision deconstructionist remained on the scene as of noon.

RCMP said at this time it’s unknown whether alcohol, speed or drugs were factors in the crash.

Click to play video: 'Suspects still at large following Saskatchewan stabbing spree' Suspects still at large following Saskatchewan stabbing spree
Suspects still at large following Saskatchewan stabbing spree
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagAlberta RCMP tagStrathmore RCMP tagRange Road 232 tagAB roads tagStrathmore fatal crash tagEdmonton man fatal crash tagStrathmore traffic tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers