Edmonton man dead after Monday morning crash near Strathmore

Mounties are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday morning.

RCMP were called to Range Road 232 around 7:30 a.m. after reports of a single-vehicle rollover.

Both Drumheller RCMP and Strathmore RCMP attended the crash along with EMS, and the local fire department.

According to a news release, the lone driver — a 23-year-old man from Edmonton — died as a result of the collision.

Police said the name will not be released.

Monday morning traffic was rerouted between south of Township Road 280 and north of Township Road 274.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation as the RCMP collision deconstructionist remained on the scene as of noon.

RCMP said at this time it’s unknown whether alcohol, speed or drugs were factors in the crash.

